Kings Path Partners LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.3 %

BOOT stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

