Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Read Our Latest Report on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Up 1.4 %

ARHS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.