Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Kish Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS KISB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Kish Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kish Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.