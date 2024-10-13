Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Kish Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KISB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Kish Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Get Kish Bancorp alerts:

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.