Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.10%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

