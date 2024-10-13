Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

