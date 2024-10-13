KonPay Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $653,298.87 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, KonPay has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $653,298.87 and approximately $3,651.85 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00253026 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KONPAY (KON) is a cryptocurrency . KONPAY has a current supply of 3,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KONPAY is 0.00020611 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,057.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konpay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

