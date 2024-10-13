Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.19% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,259.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 986,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 976,417 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

