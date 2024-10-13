Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,888,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. 3,923,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

