Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $266.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

