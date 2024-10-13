Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.78. 1,170,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.34 and a 200-day moving average of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

