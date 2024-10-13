Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

