Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

