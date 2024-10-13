Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.60. 2,429,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,153. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

