Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.04.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $938.59. 854,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $861.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

