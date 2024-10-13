KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100,000 shares, an increase of 214.4% from the September 15th total of 20,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,764,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE:KWEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 27,990,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.