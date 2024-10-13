Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Holdings Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 359.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.