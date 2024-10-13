Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KCCFF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.