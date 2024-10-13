Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

KYOCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.