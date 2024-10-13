Kyrrex One Day Volume Hits $90,071.84 (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $90,071.84 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyrrex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

Kyrrex Profile

Kyrrex’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex (KRRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Kyrrex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyrrex is 0.07848077 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,995.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyrrex.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyrrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyrrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyrrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyrrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.