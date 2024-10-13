Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,171,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

