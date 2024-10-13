Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,468 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,411,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,462. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

