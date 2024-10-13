Larry Madden Sells 1,953 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 533,705 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,158.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.25 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $711 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

