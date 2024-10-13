LayerZero (ZRO) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $427.65 million and $69.15 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.03443956 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $57,285,524.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

