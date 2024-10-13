LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna upped their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.