Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leonardo Stock Down 0.2 %
FINMY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,510. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.
Leonardo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.