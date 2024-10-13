Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 0.2 %

FINMY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,510. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

