Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Achieves $23.92 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,453.63 or 0.03917249 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $23.92 billion and $13.29 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,749,606 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,746,011.58717746. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,463.97232235 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $34,413,341.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

