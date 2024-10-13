Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $36,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,210,000 after buying an additional 891,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $194.33 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

