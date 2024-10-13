Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,091.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,012.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,744.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

