Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

