Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS DAPR opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

