Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.