Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

CNI stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

