Lisk Reaches One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $134.08 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000779 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,532,870 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

