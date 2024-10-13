Litecoin Price Hits $64.84 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.87 billion and approximately $180.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $64.84 or 0.00103082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,079,193 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 75,076,893.31642684 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 65.7545488 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1254 active market(s) with $170,719,916.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.