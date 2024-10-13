Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,984 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.30%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

