Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 8,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

