Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.80 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

