LongView Wealth Management Invests $250,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.