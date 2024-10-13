Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $167.37 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,806,970 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring (LRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loopring has a current supply of 1,373,873,397.4424574 with 1,366,806,970.1885817 in circulation. The last known price of Loopring is 0.12330431 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $5,394,581.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loopring.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

