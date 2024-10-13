LUKSO Price Hits $1.43 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $10,209.83 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00253026 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO [Old] (LYXe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. LUKSO [Old] has a current supply of 99,999,999.63875191 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUKSO [Old] is 1.44502929 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,509.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lukso.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars.

