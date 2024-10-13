Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Macerich traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 95410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.
The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.05%.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
