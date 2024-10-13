Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Macerich traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 95410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 40.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.05%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

