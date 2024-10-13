Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

