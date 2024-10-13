MAGA Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.49 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $62.49 million and $14.93 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAGA has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00015296 USD and is down -14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $14,987,478.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

