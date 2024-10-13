MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,598,752 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Treasure has a current supply of 347,714,007 with 267,598,752.58216208 in circulation. The last known price of Treasure is 0.34360302 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $7,218,603.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treasure.lol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.