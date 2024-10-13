MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $67.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol (MAPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MAP Protocol has a current supply of 9,697,223,991.055454 with 5,119,153,130.589237 in circulation. The last known price of MAP Protocol is 0.00879693 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,611,503.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mapprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

