MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.20 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $67.20 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol (MAPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MAP Protocol has a current supply of 9,697,223,991.055454 with 5,119,153,130.589237 in circulation. The last known price of MAP Protocol is 0.00879693 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,611,503.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mapprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

