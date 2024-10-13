Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 5.50. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,498,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $11,920,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $4,060,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.