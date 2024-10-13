Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 10,010,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 53,908,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

