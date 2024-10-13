Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,557.18 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,557.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,559.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

