Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $262.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $264.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.01.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

